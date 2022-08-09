Army has arrested Owo church attackers – Chief of Defense Staff

THE Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lucky Irabor on Tuesday said troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested gunmen involved in the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

The CDS spoke during a press briefing at the Defense Headquarters in Abuja.

Irabor said the army arrested the terrorists in collaboration with other security agencies.

He said, “Within the last time we met, we have recorded remarkable achievements. Let me bring it to your notice that within the same period, there have been ignoble actions of men of the underworld that have impinged on our collective well-being, namely the unfortunate train attack, the attack on Kuje Correctional Centre as well as what has been reported in the past, the attack on the presidential convoy.

“Also, the Owo incident, which was intended to bring men and women of the Armed Forces to present them in a form and shape that make it to look as if the nation is on a siege. We have arrested those behind the dastardly act in Owo.

“It was my intention to present them to the public, but because of the investigation still going on, I had to change my mind. I will like to say that in due course, the world will see them and others who are behind other daring attacks in the country.”

The ICIR reported that gunmen in June stormed St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, killing many worshippers

The Federal Government said a terrorist group, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) was behind the attack.

Irabor said the suspects would be paraded after the conclusion of investigations.