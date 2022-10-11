27.1 C
Abuja

We hope to call off strike soon -ASUU

Education
Ijeoma OPARA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed optimism that it may soon call off the industrial action embarked upon by its members nearly eight months ago.

Chairman of the Union Emmanuel Osodeke, disclosed this while speaking during a meeting with executives and members of the House of Representatives on Monday.

He noted that the intervention of the National Assembly had influenced the union’s optimism and expressed gratitude to the legislators.

“If the way the National Assembly has intervened, we had done that long ago, or those in charge of labour and education had done exactly this, we would not be where we are today. We would not have stayed more than two or three weeks on this strike. There is strike all over the world — UK, US, all over — but they don’t allow it to last.

“So, once again, thank you very much and we hope that working together, in the next few days, we can put an end to this particular imbroglio in the Nigerian educational system.”

Staff of public universities in Nigeria had downed tools on February 14 over recurring disagreements with the federal government.

- Advertisement -

The union identified the failure of the government to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Memorandum of Action (MoA) signed between both parties as one of the reasons for the strike action.

Other reasons include poor commitment to payment of academic earned allowance (EAA) and refusal to adopt the Universities Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Environment

[IN-DEPTH] Bauchi communities groan over snakebites as multi-million naira clinic rots away

By Rauf Oyewole, Bauchi • Lack Of Anti-venom, Poor Treatment, Others Bane Of Facility Rabiatu Adamu,...
News

Fear of global recession, as IMF predicts $4trn loss by 2026

THE International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed fears of another global recession in 2023. The...
Education

ASUU will end strike soon – Falana

THE counsel to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Femi Falana has said...
Political Parties

2023: Atiku’s emergence as PDP candidate violates Nigeria’s power rotation principle – Tinubu

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu has said the emergence...
National News

Despite FG’s debunk, Presidency releases same names as rumoured list for National awards

A total of 437 names have been listed by the federal government to receive...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[IN-DEPTH] Bauchi communities groan over snakebites as multi-million naira clinic rots away

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.