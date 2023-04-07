We must take a stand against violence, Gbadebo tells Lagosians

THE governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has urged residents of the state to take a stand against violence and promote peace for the sake of democracy and posterity.

Rhodes-Vivour addressed the issue of violence that was witnessed during the March 18 governorship election on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Friday, April 7.

He condemned those fanning the embers of ethnic division and promoting violence as it portends danger for the future.

“I don’t want Lagos to be torn apart by violence. If this scenario is allowed to stand, anybody standing for future elections will not think about the debate but will think about violence,” he said.

“We are the future and the decisions that are being made are going to affect us. We must do the best we can not just for this election, but about the precedent that is being set by this election,” he added.

The LP governorship candidate described the culture of the Lagos people as one of openness and accommodation, not suppression and intimidation, noting that what played out during the election had never happened before and must be resisted.

“This is not about Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour or Labour Party but about our democracy,” he stated.

During the general elections, Lagos was a hotbed of intense political activities that assumed a dangerous ethnic dimension as violence was witnessed and hoodlums stormed several polling units, destroying electoral materials and chasing away voters.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police also admitted incidences of violence and attacks on voters who came out to exercise their civic responsibilities during the gubernatorial election.

Rhodes-Vivour disclosed that documentary evidence and incidence reports across 700 polling units, to expose the violence that took place during the election, are being put in place.