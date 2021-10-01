22.1 C
Abuja

We will establish specialised courts for speedy trial of gender-based offences – Buhari

Ijeoma OPARA
Muhammadu Buhari
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the National Assembly to approve a fresh set of foreign loans

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari has said that specialised courts are being established by his administration to tackle Gender-Based Violence and secure justice for victims of sexual abuse in Nigeria.

He said this while addressing the nation during his Independence Day Speech on Friday.

“We are currently engaging Heads of Courts to establish Specialised Courts for the speedy and seamless trial of Rape/Gender-Based offences especially to ensure that justice is done for child victims of sexual violence,” he said.

He also noted that Gender-Based Violence had been on the rise in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rape and Gender Based Violence remains a sore point in our Nation as in many countries worldwide and this was worsened during and after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Buhari also said that efforts were being made by his administration to ensure gender balance in the society, including via scholarship schemes for the girl-child.

“More specifically, to encourage Girl-Child Education, female scholarship schemes, life skills and digital literacy skills to boost girl’s enrolment, retention and completion of schooling, are all initiatives put in place to ensure gender balance in appropriately positioning our youths for positions of leadership,” he said.

The president emphasised his commitment towards providing opportunities for youth participation in the governance of the country.

“Recent appointments of young people into positions of authority and their track record so far, gives me confidence that we need to bring more of them into governance and this I promise to do,” he said.

He also noted that his administration was committed to the well-being of People with Disabilities and paid special attention to them in the implementation of policies.

Previous articleBuhari lists conditions for lifting Twitter ban

