We will isolate any passenger that shows COVID-19 symptoms – Airline operator

ADO Sanusi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aero Contractors, says the airline would isolate any passenger on board any of its flights that shows symptoms of COVID-19 when domestic flight operations resume.

Sanusi stated this when he virtually appeared on a Sunrise Daily programme aired on Channels Television on Thursday morning.

According to him, the action is part of guidelines adopted by airline authorities to ensure that passengers are not infected with the viral disease while on air.

He stated that a separate space has been provided in all his company’s aircraft to isolate any passenger that shows any sign of COVID-19.

“We would tell the passenger to please sit in a separate place that has been provided onboard and we would let others alight before them,” Sanusi said.

The flight operator added that passengers with any sign of the disease would not be allowed to board the airplane even with a doctor’s note.

He said except the passenger comes with a valid COVID-19 test result which is only valid for four days, entrance would not be granted to such passenger by the flight operator.

This, he said is because COVID-19 and malaria shares almost the same symptoms, and a malaria test result cannot certainly affirm that it is not COVID-19.

The Federal Government had on Wednesday announced the resumption of domestic flights after months of suspension to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

Hadi Sirika, Minister of Aviation announced that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on July 8 while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri would commence operations on July 11.

Sirika stated that date for resumption of international flights would be announced in due course.