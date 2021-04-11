We would no longer tolerate ‘unknown gunmen’ narrative from security agencies – Lalong

GOVERNOR of Plateau State Simon Lalong says he will no longer tolerate the ‘unknown gunmen’ narrative from security operatives when crimes are perpetrated.

Lalong said this in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Makut Macham, on Saturday.

The governor, who was reacting to the killing of eight miners in an attack at a mining site in Kuru, Jos South Local Government Area of the state, condemned the attack on innocent lives.

“The narratives of ‘unknown gunmen’ excuses would no longer be tolerated from the agencies,” the statement read in part.

According to Lalong, the attack on the miners was perpetrated as an attempt to destabilise the state and create fear in the state, saying that government would not condone such attacks on innocent people.

He also directed security agencies to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous act, which was a threat to the substantial peace being enjoyed in the state.

Lalong urged residents in the state to assist law enforcement agencies with intelligence gathering on criminal activities.

He said that they should do so through existing structures such as traditional institutions, community police constabulary, vigilance groups and other associations.

Lalong commiserated with the families of those killed and those injured during the attack.

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen were reported to have attacked the mining site on Friday night and opened fire on the workers, killing eight persons. Several others sustained gunshot injuries.