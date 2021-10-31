28 C
Lalong denies involvement in Speaker’s removal

Bankole Abe
File photo: Gov. Simon Lalong

AFTER days of silence, Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has denied any involvement in the impeachment saga that happened in the  state house of assembly last Thursday, in which Speaker Ayuba Abok was impeached.

Lalong was responding to a widespread accusation that he had a hand in removing the Speaker. Lalong said he knows nothing about the impeachment and stated that the House of Assembly is autonomous.

Governor Lalong broke his silence after Prophet Isa El-Buba, a Jos-based Christian cleric, openly asked the governor to restore stability in the House after the recent impeachment of the former Speaker.

The cleric spoke at the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held at the Jesus Power Crusaders International Assembly, Jos, Plateau State.

Lalong said: “The House of Assembly is an autonomous body that runs its affairs independently.

“You will recall that I was the first Governor in Nigeria to sign into law the Autonomy Bill when it was passed. I did that because of my passion for democratic growth and the strengthening of the Institution.

” Having served as a Speaker who was also impeached, I have no hand in the running of the House, not to talk of the change of its leadership. They run their affairs and do as they wish based on their rules and the law”.

Abok, The former Speaker, was impeached last Thursday in an action that was widely condemned. He was replaced with Yakubu Sanda on the same day.

 

