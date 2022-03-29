36.1 C
Abuja

Weeks after announcing formation of ‘Third Force’, Kwankwaso dumps PDP

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
Musa Kwankwaso Kwankwaso. File Photo
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

FORMER Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso announced his exit from the PDP in a letter he signed and addressed to the party’s chairman in his Ward on Tuesday.

The former governor said his resignation was due to some serious and irreconcilable differences he had with the party.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you, that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and therefore effective from today, Tuesday 29th day of March, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership form the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP,” he said.

Although there are speculations that Kwankwaso is decamping to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), he is yet to make known his next line of action.

Last month, he announced the formation of a Third Force, under the aegis of The National Movement (TNM), with the aim of taking power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Others in the Third Force with him include Kaduna State Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, former Minister of Youths and Sports Development Solomon Dalung, Buba Galadima and other prominent Nigerians.

- Advertisement -

The TNM said it was conscious of its responsibility to save Nigeria from disintegration.

While promising to save democracy and rescue the nation, the TNM said it was set to battle for the soul of Nigeria from the hands of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Reporter at | Author Page
- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Train attack: Security operatives rescue abducted former Zamfara deputy governor

SECURITY operatives have rescued a former Zamfara State deputy governor Ibrahim Wakkala from terrorists...
National News

Nigerians react to death of medical doctor in Abuja-Kaduna train attack

NIGERIANS have reacted to the death of a young medical doctor, Chinelo Megafu, in...
News

Train attack: Kaduna govt concludes evacuation of passengers, confirms fatalities

THE Kaduna State Government on Tuesday said it has concluded the evacuation of passengers...
Media Opportunities

African Liberty offers 2022/2023 writing fellowship

AFRICAN Liberty is seeking candidates for its 2022/2023 writing fellowship. The African Liberty Writing Fellowship...
News

ICPC hands over N150 million hospital illegally converted by Ebonyi community to university

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has handed over an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Lady accused of multi-million naira fraud deletes Facebook posts

How Chinese-built railway projects are easing mobility, saving lives in Nigeria

CBN reacts as concerns trail Emefiele’s links to APC, presidential election

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTrain attack: Security operatives rescue abducted former Zamfara deputy governor

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.