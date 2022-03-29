Weeks after announcing formation of ‘Third Force’, Kwankwaso dumps PDP

— 1 min read

FORMER Kano State governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kwankwaso announced his exit from the PDP in a letter he signed and addressed to the party’s chairman in his Ward on Tuesday.

The former governor said his resignation was due to some serious and irreconcilable differences he had with the party.

“It is with deep sense of responsibility that I write to notify you, that as a result of some serious and irreconcilable differences, I have reached the conclusion that my continued stay in the PDP is untenable and therefore effective from today, Tuesday 29th day of March, 2022, I have withdrawn my membership form the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP,” he said.

Although there are speculations that Kwankwaso is decamping to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), he is yet to make known his next line of action.

Last month, he announced the formation of a Third Force, under the aegis of The National Movement (TNM), with the aim of taking power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Others in the Third Force with him include Kaduna State Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, former Minister of Youths and Sports Development Solomon Dalung, Buba Galadima and other prominent Nigerians.

The TNM said it was conscious of its responsibility to save Nigeria from disintegration.

While promising to save democracy and rescue the nation, the TNM said it was set to battle for the soul of Nigeria from the hands of APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).