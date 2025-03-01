back to top

We’ll storm National Assembly if Tinubu fails to resolve Natasha, Akpabio rift, NANS threatens

News
Photocollage of Akpabio/Natasha
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has threatened to storm the National Assembly if the President fails to intervene to resolve the rift between Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his fellow lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

According to a statement signed on Saturday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, NANS National Vice President, Sileola Akinbodunse, urged the President to mediate between the lawmakers to prevent the situation from escalating and causing international embarrassment to the country.

Akinbodunse appealed for peace, urging Akpabio and Akpoti-Uduaghan to put aside their differences.

“The National Assembly is a key organ of the government which should be occupied by exemplary and forthright representatives of the people.

“The face-off between Senators Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and  Godswill Akpabio should not be allowed to fester,” the statement read.

She further noted that if the allegation of sexual harassment against the Senate President is not properly handled, it could damage the country’s reputation globally.

Akinbodunse pointed out that while Akpoti-Uduaghan has not provided evidence to substantiate her claim, the matter should be investigated to determine its validity.

She added that NANS would be closely monitoring the situation, warning, “We will not hesitate to march to the National Assembly if the face-off is not resolved.”


     

     

    The ICIR reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan, while appearing on Arise TV on Friday, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment.

    She alleged that the Senate President had, on two occasions, made sexual advances at her, claiming that the seating arrangement was part of a ploy to frustrate her legislative duties.

    The Kogi lawmaker stated that her situation could be likened to a student failing an examination because she refused to sleep with her lecturer.

    Reacting to the allegations through his media consultant, Kenny Okulogbo, Akpabio described the allegations against his principal as baseless and fictitious lies.

    Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in society. You can reach him via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

