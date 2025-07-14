back to top

What IBB, Obasanjo, Jonathan said about Buhari’s death

Reading time: 2 mins
News
What Tinubu, IBB, Obasanjo, Jonathan said about Buhari's death
File photo: Late former President Muhammadu Buhari
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

NIGERIA’S former leaders and incumbent President Bola Tinubu reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after the news of his passing was announced on Sunday.

Former leaders who reacted include Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Ibrahim Babangida.

Buhari died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, after a protracted illness.

Buhari’s death a national loss – Babangida

Babangida, a former military president, described Buhari as “a symbol” whose life captured Nigeria’s journey from military tradition to civilian rule. 

He said Buhari was fiercely loyal and patriotic from their earliest days in service, adding that Nigeria lost a “symbol and a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic.

“We may not have agreed on everything, as brothers often don’t, but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism. His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State or a two-term civilian President,” he said.

Buhari will be sorely missed  – Obasanjo

Obasanjo, who severally disagreed with Buhari’s policies while the latter was president, said the late leader “played his role as a soldier; as an administrator, he played his role as an administrator; as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman.”

In an interview shortly after Buhari’s passing, Obasanjo noted Buhari would be “sorely missed” and prayed for the repose of his soul.

Read Also:

‘This is real me,’ Buhari tells Nigerians
“Steal And Go To Jail”, Buhari Warns Villa Staff
2015 election: Saraki confirms bribing electorate in leaked audio tape
2023: Nigerians will appreciate APC govt in six months – Buhari

“His demise comes at a time like this that we need the totality of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all of those who have had the opportunity to run the affairs of this country in the past to get us out of the situation we are in.

“He will be sorely missed, and may his soul respect in perfect peace,” he said.

He’s a courageous leader – Jonathan

Similarly, Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, penned a glowing tribute for the late president, describing him as a “courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant.”

He stated that his contributions to Nigeria’s peace and progress would be long remembered.

Jonathan said he received the news of Buhari’s passing “with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss,” noting that the late president was a patriot who served Nigeria to the best of his ability.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation,” Jonathan said.

Buhari, a true patriot – Osinbajo says

Meanwhile, Yemi Osinbajo, a professor who served under Buhari from 2015 to 2023 as his vice president, described the late Nigerian leader as “a true patriot,” adding that his life was marked by discipline, honesty, and an unwavering commitment to public service. 


     

     

    Osinbajo condoled the Buhari family and all Nigerians mourning the former leader.

    “Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” he said. 

    Buhari’s life was defined by unflinching patriotism – Atiku 

    Similarly, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Buhari’s life was defined by “unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation,” calling his death “a profound national tragedy.”

    He said Buhari was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience, adding that “from the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.”

    Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement