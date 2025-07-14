What IBB, Obasanjo, Jonathan said about Buhari’s death

NIGERIA’S former leaders and incumbent President Bola Tinubu reacted to the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari shortly after the news of his passing was announced on Sunday.

Former leaders who reacted include Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, and Ibrahim Babangida.

Buhari died at a London hospital on Sunday, July 13, after a protracted illness.

Buhari’s death a national loss – Babangida

Babangida, a former military president, described Buhari as “a symbol” whose life captured Nigeria’s journey from military tradition to civilian rule.

He said Buhari was fiercely loyal and patriotic from their earliest days in service, adding that Nigeria lost a “symbol and a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic.

“We may not have agreed on everything, as brothers often don’t, but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism. His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State or a two-term civilian President,” he said.

Buhari will be sorely missed – Obasanjo

Obasanjo, who severally disagreed with Buhari’s policies while the latter was president, said the late leader “played his role as a soldier; as an administrator, he played his role as an administrator; as a statesman, he played his role as a statesman.”

In an interview shortly after Buhari’s passing, Obasanjo noted Buhari would be “sorely missed” and prayed for the repose of his soul.

“His demise comes at a time like this that we need the totality of the experience and what I may call statesmanship of all of those who have had the opportunity to run the affairs of this country in the past to get us out of the situation we are in.

“He will be sorely missed, and may his soul respect in perfect peace,” he said.

He’s a courageous leader – Jonathan

Similarly, Buhari’s predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, penned a glowing tribute for the late president, describing him as a “courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant.”

He stated that his contributions to Nigeria’s peace and progress would be long remembered.

Jonathan said he received the news of Buhari’s passing “with a heavy heart and profound sense of national loss,” noting that the late president was a patriot who served Nigeria to the best of his ability.

“He will be remembered as a courageous leader, a disciplined officer, and a committed public servant who made considerable contributions towards the peace and progress of our dear nation,” Jonathan said.

Buhari, a true patriot – Osinbajo says

Meanwhile, Yemi Osinbajo, a professor who served under Buhari from 2015 to 2023 as his vice president, described the late Nigerian leader as “a true patriot,” adding that his life was marked by discipline, honesty, and an unwavering commitment to public service.

Osinbajo condoled the Buhari family and all Nigerians mourning the former leader.

“Dolapo and I received, with profound sadness, the news of the passing of His Excellency, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR,” he said.

Buhari’s life was defined by unflinching patriotism – Atiku

Similarly, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar said Buhari’s life was defined by “unflinching patriotism, stoic discipline, and a lifelong commitment to the sovereignty and unity of our great nation,” calling his death “a profound national tragedy.”

He said Buhari was a symbol of Nigeria’s resilience, adding that “from the battlefield to the corridors of power, he served with the kind of austere conviction and firm belief in duty that marked him as a soldier of principle and a leader of formidable will.”