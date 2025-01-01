What to expect in 2025 as banks brace up for CBN’s recapitalisation

BY the end of the year, all commercial, merchant, and non-interest banks would have just three months left to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation requirements.

The apex bank had mandated a compulsory recapitalisation of all the banks in the country.

Recapitalisation requirements

The apex bank had set March 31, 2026, as the deadline for all the banks to raise their capital base, giving a two-year period that started on April 1, 2024.

The apex bank pegged the minimum capital requirement for commercial banks with international exposure at N500 billion, commercial banks with national authorisation at N200 billion, regional banks and merchant banks at N50 billion, non-interest banks with national and regional operations at N20 billion and N10 billion, respectively.

The capital requirements can be through private placements, rights issues and/or offers for subscription, mergers and acquisitions (M&As), and/or upgrade or downgrade of license authorisation.

At the Annual Bankers’ Dinner in November 2023 where the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, officially announced the compulsory recapitalisation of the banks, he said it is aimed to enhance banks’ resilience, solvency, and capacity to continue supporting the growth of the Nigerian economy.

Other requirements set by the CBN included that the minimum capital shall comprise paid-up capital and share premium only and not include shareholders’ funds.

“Additional Tier 1 (AT1) Capital shall not be eligible for meeting the new requirement. Notwithstanding the capital increase, banks are to ensure strict compliance with the minimum capital adequacy ratio (CAR) requirement applicable to their license authorisation.

“In line with extant regulations, banks that breach the CAR requirement shall be required to inject fresh capital to regularise their position,” CBN cautioned.

Only 6 out of 43 banks have complied

As of the close of the 2024 financial year, only about six banks out of 43 licensed deposit money banks have issued one form of securities or the other to raise funds to meet the CBN capital base requirements.

With a large chunk of the banks left to make issuance to investors, many of them may be rushing to the capital market next year to raise funds to meet CBN’s March 2026 deadline.

As of October 2024, five banks had raised approximately N1.27 trillion from the capital market.

The Guaranty Trust Holding Company raised N400.5 billion, Access Holdings N350.1 billion, Zenith Bank N289.1 billion, Fidelity Bank N127.1 billion, and FCMB Group N110.9 billion.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company was also in the market for N153 billion after finalising a $50 million capital raise through private placement.

As of December 2024, FBN Holdings was in the market to raise about N150 billion by way of rights approved by its shareholders, same with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc to raise N239.4 billion rights issue.

List of licensed banks

The ICIR reported on Tuesday, May 8, 2024, that CBN on its official website, provided insights into the country’s banking landscape as follows:

Banks with international authorisation

Access Bank Limited Fidelity Bank Plc First City Monument Bank Limited First Bank Nigeria Limited Guaranty Trust Bank Limited United Bank for Africa Plc Zenith Bank Plc

Commercial banks with national authorisation

Citibank Nigeria Limited Ecobank Nigeria Limited Heritage Bank Plc Globus Bank Limited Keystone Bank Limited Polaris Bank Limited Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited Standard Chartered Bank Limited Sterling Bank Limited Titan Trust Bank Limited Union Bank of Nigeria Plc Unity Bank Plc Wema Bank Plc Premium Trust Bank Limited Optimus Bank Limited

Commercial banks with regional licenses

Providus Bank Limited Parallex Bank Limited Suntrust Bank Nigeria Limited Signature Bank Limited

Non-interest banking sector with national authorisation

Jaiz Bank Plc Taj Bank Limited Lotus Bank Limited Alternative Bank Limited

Merchant banks with national authorisation

Coronation Merchant Bank Limited FBN Merchant Bank Limited FSDH Merchant Bank Limited Greenwich Merchant Bank Limited Nova Merchant Bank Limited Rand Merchant Bank Limited

Market’s anticipation