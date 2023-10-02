What to know about BBNAIJA All-Stars winner, Ilebaye

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
News
Illebaye.
Illebaye.
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

REALITY television show Big Brother Naija (BBNAIJA) has ended with Ilebaye Precious Odiniya emerging as the winner.

The show started on July 23 and ended on Sunday, October 1, lasting ten weeks.

With 20 housemates gunning for the N120 million grand prize, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, who calls herself GenZ Baddie, claimed the prize.

Season 4 winner Mercy Eke was the runner-up, while Cynthia Nwadiora made it to the top three finalists.

Other housemates who made it to the finalists were Pere Egbi, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo and Adekunle Tobiloba Olupade.

In this report, The ICIR highlights basic things to know about Ilebaye:

  • Ilebaye Precious Odiniya hails the Igala tribe of the Olamaboro local government area of Kogi state.
  • She was featured as a child actor in the popular TV series, ‘Papa Ajasco’, and ‘Nnenna and Friends’.
  • She is the 3rd female to win the show after Mercy and Phyna.
  • She has a Ghanaian accent from her secondary school teacher, who was from Ghana.
  • Among the top six finalists, she was the only housemate who was not a finalist in her previous season.
  • She won
Itoro ETUKUDO

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

-Advertisement-

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.