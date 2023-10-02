What to know about BBNAIJA All-Stars winner, Ilebaye

REALITY television show Big Brother Naija (BBNAIJA) has ended with Ilebaye Precious Odiniya emerging as the winner.

The show started on July 23 and ended on Sunday, October 1, lasting ten weeks.

With 20 housemates gunning for the N120 million grand prize, Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, who calls herself GenZ Baddie, claimed the prize.

Season 4 winner Mercy Eke was the runner-up, while Cynthia Nwadiora made it to the top three finalists.

Other housemates who made it to the finalists were Pere Egbi, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo and Adekunle Tobiloba Olupade.

In this report, The ICIR highlights basic things to know about Ilebaye: