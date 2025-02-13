What to know about NOK university taken over by Tinubu’s government

ON Tuesday, February 11, President Bola Tinubu ordered the Federal Government to take over NOK University, located in Kachia, Kaduna State.

He directed that the university be renamed the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

He also tasked the minister of education to ensure the university is captured in the 2025 budget to enable the institution to commence operations in September this year.

The directives were contained in a statement issued by Vice President Kashim Shettima’s media office on Tuesday.

Shetima, who received the university’s documents from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of Tinubu, said the president’s action was in fulfilment of his promise to the people of southern Kaduna.

What to know about the university