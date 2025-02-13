back to top

What to know about NOK university taken over by Tinubu’s government

Reading time: 1 mins
Education
What to know about NOK university taken over by Tinubu's government
NOK University
Marcus FATUNMOLE
Marcus FATUNMOLE

ON Tuesday, February 11, President Bola Tinubu ordered the Federal Government to take over NOK University, located in Kachia, Kaduna State.


     

     

    He directed that the university be renamed the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

    He also tasked the minister of education to ensure the university is captured in the 2025 budget to enable the institution to commence operations in September this year.

    The directives were contained in a statement issued by Vice President Kashim Shettima’s media office on Tuesday.

    Shetima, who received the university’s documents from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on behalf of Tinubu, said the president’s action was in fulfilment of his promise to the people of southern Kaduna.

    What to know about the university

    • A Federal High Court in Abuja had in June 2022 ordered the interim forfeiture of all the university’s assets. It agreed that the assets were acquired with public funds as claimed by the prosecutor – the EFCC.
    • On June 7, 2024, the court ordered a final forfeiture of the university.
    • A former director of finance and Accounts (DFA) in the Federal Ministry of Health, Anthony Hassan, stole public funds to build the institution, according to the EFCC, and as upheld by the court.

      • Read Also:

      ‘I was forced to sign rustication letter ‘- UniAbuja student expelled over planned ‘meeting’ against fee hike
      [EXCLUSIVE] London Graduate School: The ‘Degree Mill’ selling fake honorary doctorate to Africans
      [INVESTIGATION] Cross River government awards 40 contracts worth over N6.9 billion in violation of procurement law
      [INVESTIGATION] How Many Teachers Does It Take To Run A School? The Answer May Surprise You
    • Hassan was a director of finance at the Federal Ministry of Health between 2016 and 2019.
    • Affected physical assets of the university include the Senate building, ICT building, Faculty of Medicine building, Science Deanery building, two Academic buildings, a Faculty Hall and other buildings.
    •  It has four faculties, namely the Faculty of Basic Sciences, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Sciences and Computing, and Research.
    • Ishaya Nock, a professor, was the school’s vice-chancellor and Obadiah Joshua was its registrar until it was forfeited. 

    Marcus bears the light, and he beams it everywhere. He's a good governance and decent society advocate. He's The ICIR Reporter of the Year 2022 and has been the organisation's News Editor since September 2023. Contact him via email @ mfatunmole@icirnigeria.org

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement