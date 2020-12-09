What we are doing about kidnapping – Buhari

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhri, says his administration is thinking very hard on the issues of kidnapping bedeviling major parts of the country.

Buhari disclosed this on Tuesday during a meeting with all the 36 state governors of the federation.

The president, who said all hands must be on deck to address the challenges of insecurity in the country, charged all the governors to improve on intelligence gathering by working together with traditional rulers in their respective states.

He said his administration is equipping the military to make it possible for them to fish-out bandits and kidnappers from their hiding places.

He gave assurances that the military would continue to get the support they needed to fight criminals.

“Security is important and we must secure the whole country. We are thinking very hard on the issue of kidnapping,” he said.

“We will make it possible for the military to get to the bandits and kidnappers and eliminate them.’

“I am not going to the public to speak about the vehicles and equipment we have ordered. What I can say is that the military received armoured cars and other equipment and they are training the trainers. More of such equipment, including military aircraft, will come in.’’

He explained that the closure of the nation’s land borders was partly an attempt to control the smuggling of weapons and drugs into the country.

“Now that the message has sunk in with our neighbours, we are looking into reopening the borders as soon as possible.’’

The country has been recently bedeviled with kidnappings, most especially in the Northern part of the country.

In late November, Philip Shekwo, Nasarawa State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was abducted by unknown gunmen who killed him and dumped his body a few meters from his residence.

Security operatives said they had arrested nine suspects in connection with the killing.

Shekwo was found dead hours after he was abducted by unknown gunmen from his residence on November 21, 2020.

In a similar vein, 12 French students of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, were kidnapped while traveling to French village in Lagos. They were only released after a ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

In the Southwest, Oba Isreal Adegoke Adeusi, the Olufon of lfon in Ose Local Government Area (LGA) of Ondo state, was killed in November by suspected gunmen in an attempt to kidnap him while returning from the state council of obas meeting in Akure.

The Ondo state security network, also known as Amotekun, said it had arrested some of his suspected killers.

Also, Sade Ale, wife of the Ondo state governor’s chief of staff, Olugbenga Ale, was kidnapped on her way from Lagos the same day the royal father was murdered by some suspected gunmen at Owena area, near Akure.

She regained her freedom following security intervention.