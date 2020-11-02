WHO boss in isolation after contact tests positive for COVID-19

TEDROS Ghebreyesus, Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), has announced that he has gone into isolation after someone he had come in contact with tested positive for COVID-19.

“I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive for #COVID19,” he said in a tweet.

“I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with @WHO protocols, and work from home,” he added.

Tedros, who has been in the forefront of the WHO’s efforts to confront the COVID-19 outbreak since its outbreak in China, last year, stressed the need to comply with health guidance to suppress the virus and break the chain of transmission of the virus.

“It is critically important that we all comply with health guidance. This is how we will break chains of #COVID19 transmission, suppress the virus, and protect health systems.”

There are 46 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide. Of the total figure, over 33 million patients have recovered while 1.2 million persons have died of the infection.

Nigeria has a total number of 62,964 cases with 58,790 recoveries and 1,146 deaths.