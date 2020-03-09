WHO declares COVID19 pandemic as virus continues to spread worldwide

THE World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 as a pandemic as the virus crossed 100,000 reported cases in 100 countries over the weekend.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director of WHO made this declaration during the organisation’s daily press briefing on Monday .

He stated during the briefing that the situation was troubling as so many people and countries have been affected so quickly.

Tedros said that the coronavirus now has a foothold in so many countries, noting that the threat of a pandemic has become very real.

He however, said it would be the first pandemic in history that could be controlled, adding that the world is not at the mercy of the virus.

The WHO director added that the great advantage the world has is that the decisions made as governments, businesses, communities, families and individuals can influence the trajectory of COVID-19 epidemic.

He urged people around the world on need to remember that with decisive early action, the virus can be slowed down and prevent infections.

Among those who are infected, most will recover, he assured.

‘’Of the 80,000 reported COVID-19 cases in China, more than 70 percent have recovered and been discharged, It’s also important to remember that looking only at the total number of reported COVID-19 cases and the total number of countries doesn’t tell the full story,’’ Tedros said.

“Of all the cases reported globally so far, 93% are from just four countries, this is an uneven epidemic at the global level.’’

He revealed that different countries were in different scenarios, thereby requiring a tailored response.

Tedros advised that all countries must take a comprehensive blended strategy for controlling their COVID-19 epidemics and pushing coronavirus back

“Countries that continue finding and testing COVID-19 cases and tracing their contacts not only protect their own people, they can also affect what happens in other countries and globally,” he said.

He emphasized that for all countries, the aim is the same: stop transmission and prevent the spread of the coronavirus or the first three categories, countries must focus on finding, testing, treating and isolating individual COVID-19 cases, and following their contacts.