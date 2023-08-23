Why I broke a world record – Hilda Baci

GUINNESS World Record (GWR) holder, Hilda Bassey, known as Hilada Baci, has revealed her motivation behind attempting to break the record for the longest cooking time.

Baci made this revelation during an interview with a former BBNaija housemate, who was disqualified, Anita Natacha Akida referred to as “Tacha” on August 18, on the Cool FM’s Big Friday Show.

She said, “I have been obsessed with Guinness World Record for the longest time, and I did not know this particular record existed until I had a conversation with my brother. This led me into doing research about four years ago on it where I found out that there was a record like that, and I said to myself that I’ll break this one.”

Baci expressed her desire to achieve fame and uniqueness simultaneously, mentioning that she had always wished for something distinctive to accompany her name and recognition.

“I have always told myself that I want to put my name in the sands of time for good. I don’t just want to be famous, but I want to be known for what I do and good at”, she noted.

Speaking on the expenses of the cookathon, Baci mentioned her intention to create an elaborate event, investing a huge amount of money. However, she declined to specify the exact amount, suggesting the host consider the cost in comparison to that of a high-priced luxury car.

She further mentioned that she did not perceive Chef Dammy’s attempt to break the record as a threat. In fact, she expressed indifference towards it, as her focus remained on her engagement with Guinness World Records (GWR).

“At the time she was having her attempt, we were still trying to submit evidence. My major focus was not what was going on rather ensuring that all the evidence were put together properly and submitted. I was not thinking about who wanted to break the record.”

Hilda Baci gained widespread attention, not only in Nigeria but globally when she broke the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual in May 2023.