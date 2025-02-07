Why we are considering scrapping JSS, SSS – FG

THE Federal Government is reviewing Nigeria’s education system and considering phasing out Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) and Senior Secondary Schools (SSS) in favour of an uninterrupted 12-year basic education model.

The move seeks to increase the years spent on acquiring basic education from nine to 12 years.

Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Thursday during the 2025 extraordinary National Council on Education (NCE) meeting in Abuja, where key stakeholders gathered to discuss education sector reforms, according to the Guardian newspaper.

The proposed shift would replace the current 6-3-3-4 system with a 12-4 model, integrating secondary education into the basic education framework.

Alausa explained that this would help reduce dropout rates, eliminate systemic barriers, and expose students to more vocational and entrepreneurial skills.

The government has also sought the approval of the National Council on Education to officially adopt 16 years as the minimum entry age requirement into the country’s tertiary institutions.

“This (extending basic education to 12 years)will also facilitate early exposure to vocational and entrepreneurial skills, preparing students for both higher education and employment.

“Many developed nations have implemented similar systems where basic education spans 12 years, ensuring that students acquire foundational knowledge before specialising at tertiary levels.

“This reform also aligns Nigeria’s education system with international standards, fostering better educational outcomes and global competitiveness.”

According to him, the new development will have a valued economic and social impact, adding that “When students receive an extended period of compulsory education, they are better equipped to join the workforce with relevant skills. This reform will also reduce child labour and other social vices resulting from premature school dropouts.”

However, while media reports initially suggested that the government had already abolished the 6-3-3-4 system in favour of a 12-4 model, Alausa later clarified in an interview with THISDAY that no final decision had been made.

“We haven’t even got to the implementation phase. The National Council on Education, the highest decision-making body on education policies, must first approve any change,” he explained.

He further noted that the proposal was driven by concerns over the declining quality of foundational education. “That means we’re just training people that have no clue, that need training. We have nine years now, but we’re proposing to increase it to 12 years of compulsory education,” Alausa said.

The minister also addressed the challenge of exceptional students facing delays due to age restrictions for university admission.

“Bright students completing secondary school at 16 are forced to wait until they turn 18. This delays their development and could worsen mental health issues,” he added.