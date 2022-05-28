Wike affirms support for winner of Presidential primary, says he won’t leave party

— 1 min read

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is one of the aspirants at the ongoing presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has affirmed his support for whoever emerges winner.

Wike said during voting at the convention, holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, that he has been a member of the party since 1998 and would not leave now.

“I have been in your states to speak with you. I want to thank you today for the energy, and that since morning you have been here for this party.

“I vow today that anybody who emerges here, I will support the person to the fullest because I am a committed party person. Since 1998, I have been in this party and I am not going anywhere.

“Secondly, if I emerge today, for every state that has a problem, we will unite everybody in every state to win the election in 2023.

“Leadership is the major problem with Nigeria. The PDP must not make mistakes. We must vote for a courageous leader that can withstand the All Progressives Congress (APC). That leader is me. I will defeat APC in order for the power to return to PDP, in the interest of Nigerians,” he said.