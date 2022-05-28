26.1 C
Abuja

Wike affirms support for winner of Presidential primary, says he won’t leave party

News
Harrison Edeh
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is one of the aspirants at the ongoing presidential primary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has affirmed his support for whoever emerges winner.

Wike said during voting at the convention, holding at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja, that he has been a member of the party since 1998 and would not leave now.

“I have been in your states to speak with you. I want to thank you today for the energy, and that since morning you have been here for this party.

“I vow today that anybody who emerges here, I will support the person to the fullest because I am a committed party person. Since 1998, I have been in this party and I am not going anywhere.

“Secondly, if I emerge today, for every state that has a problem, we will unite everybody in every state to win the election in 2023.

“Leadership is the major problem with Nigeria. The PDP must not make mistakes. We must vote for a courageous leader that can withstand the All Progressives Congress (APC). That leader is me. I will defeat APC in order for the power to return to PDP,  in the interest of Nigerians,” he said.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

PDP presidential primary: Atiku favoured to win with North-West votes

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar is highly favoured to emerge the presidential candidate of...
Politics and Governance

Ayade did not participate in senatorial primary – Aide

THE Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Cross River State Governor, Christian Ita,...
News

2023: EFCC gives reason for presence at PDP presidential primary

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it sent operatives to the ongoing...
Political Parties

PDP presidential primary: Tambuwal steps down for Atiku

UPDATED: THE governor of Sokoto state Aminu Tambuwal has withdrawn from the 2023 People's...
Elections

INEC colluded with APC to extend date for primaries – Ortom

THE Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePDP presidential primary: Atiku favoured to win with North-West votes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.