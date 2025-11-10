Wike gives land use defaulters 14-day grace to pay N5m fine

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has given property owners in Asokoro, Maitama, Garki, and Wuse districts a final 14-day ultimatum, effective from Tuesday, November 11, 2025, to regularise their properties and comply with the approved land use and conversion terms.

In a statement on Monday, the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, said the decision followed the expiration of an initial 30-day compliance deadline.

“Failure to comply within the stated 14 calendar days grace period will result in enforcement actions by the FCT Administration,” Olayinka warned.

He noted that the FCTA had issued public notices on September 8, 9, and 10, 2025, through several national newspapers and online platforms, informing the public about the reviewed Land Use and Purpose Clauses for properties within the Federal Capital City (FCC).

“However, the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), His Excellency, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, CON, has magnanimously approved a final grace period of 14 calendar days from Tuesday, November 11, 2025, for all affected allottees or title holders to comply with the terms and conditions of the approval for land use change/conversion,” he added.

Olayinka noted that the affected streets and locations included Gana Street and Usuma Street in Maitama District; Yakubu Gowon Crescent in Asokoro; Aminu Kano Crescent and Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent in Wuse II; Ladoke Akintola Boulevard, Gimbiya Street, and Onitsha Street in Garki II.

Others are Ogbomosho Street, Lafia Close, Yola Street, Abriba Close, Danbatta Street, Ringim Close, and Ilorin Street in Garki I District, and Ogbomosho Street, Lafia Close, Yola Street, District, Abriba Close, Danbatta Street, Ringim Close and Ilorin Street in Garki I District.

“All affected allottees/holders of properties who, without approval, converted the land use of their properties on the above listed streets/locations, having violated the terms and conditions of grant of the Right of Occupancy, are hereby (given) 30 days from Wednesday, 10th of September, 2025, to pay a penalty/violation fee (of) N5 million.

“The allottees/title holders should visit the FCTA Department of Land Administration with their original title documents and valid means of identification, for collection of their respective letters of Conveyance of Approval for the land use change/conversion containing details of the new land use and the applicable fees,” he paid.

He added that under this exercise, the minister has, approved the issuance of new title documents titled “Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy” in favour of the affected property owners, reflecting the updated land use of the properties for a fresh term of 99 years, upon fulfilling all necessary conditions.

“However, consideration for issuance of new title documents (Statutory Right of Occupancy and Certificate of Occupancy) under this exercise does not cover land and property titles earlier withdrawn/revoked due to non-development, non-payment of ground rent, and/or other reasons,” the notice stated.