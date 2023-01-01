17.1 C
Wike meets Udom, says political differences can’t affect friendship

Harrison Edeh
RIVERS State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says his relationship with Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has not diminished irrespective of their political differences.

Wike stressed that, ideally, politics should never be allowed to create unwarranted friction between brothers.

The governor stated these while hosting Emmanuel and Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State at his private residence in Rumueprikom, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday.

Emmanuel is chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council.

The Rivers State governor, who described the meeting as “convivial”, said it was completely devoid of politics.

He said, “Politics is not what will divide brothers and divide friends. Everybody knows my relationship with Udom, and we will continue to maintain that relationship. We may have different political affiliation or thinking, that should not divide the brotherly love or create a gap among us.”

Udom corroborated, saying his visit was not political, but a demonstration of brotherly love in the spirit of the yuletide season.

The governor said, “Actually, this is the season of love. Within this period if we don’t demonstrate that love, love not shown is love wasted. I think that is what we are trying to demonstrate is, brotherly love, friendship. And then in the spirit of the season, we must visit one another.”

Ortom explained that part of their discussions centred on how they can best add value to governance in Nigeria.

“We are going into 2023 and we shared among ourselves how we can best add value to our government, how we can best add value to our people, how we can do things that will help add value to our country Nigeria.

“And that if there are any issues in the past which we have done wrong, we looked at them and said look let’s forgive one another and move forward. They are private issues,” he said.

 

