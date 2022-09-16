23.1 C
Abuja

2023: PDP appoints Tambuwal as Atiku’s campaign DG, Udom as chairman

Politics and GovernanceElections
Vincent Ufuoma
Atiku Abubakar
File Photo: Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's Former Vice-President
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, as heads of former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s two presidential campaign bodies.

This was contained in a statement by the PDP national organising secretary, Umar Bature, in a statement the party issued yesterday.

The councils contained 326 members drawn from different parts of the country.

According to the statement, Tambuwal was appointed as the director-general of its 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO), and Udom as the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, were appointed as the PCC vice chairmen for the Northern and Southern parts of the country, respectively.

A former Cross Rivers State governor, Liye Imoke, and Adewale Oladipo, were appointed as deputy directors of general operations and administration, respectively.

Both Raymond Dokpesi and Okwesilieze Nwodo are to serve in the capacity of Deputy DG, Technical and Systems, and Research and Strategy respectively.

- Advertisement -

The Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, and other state governors who are members of the party are members of the team.

All council members were scheduled to be inaugurated at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 28.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

Police discover Indian hemp farm in Abuja, arrest suspect

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has discovered an Indian hemp farm in...
Elections

ERAD report did not suggest winner of Osun elections – Yiaga Africa

A CIVIL society organisation (CSO), Yiaga Africa, has said its Election Result Analysis Dashboard...
Media Opportunities

SIMA offers documentary and educational media competition

THE Social Impact Media Awards (SIMA) is accepting entries for its international documentary and...
Media Opportunities

Photojournalism contest seeks entries

THE Atlanta Photojournalism Seminar is inviting entries to its photography competition.   The goal of the...
Climate Change

African CSOs seek more participation in policy advocacy

AFRICAN civil society organisations (CSOs) have called on national governments and regional bodies to...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePhotojournalism contest seeks entries
Next articleSIMA offers documentary and educational media competition

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.