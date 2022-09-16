2023: PDP appoints Tambuwal as Atiku’s campaign DG, Udom as chairman

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and his Akwa-Ibom State counterpart, Udom Emmanuel, as heads of former vice president Atiku Abubakar’s two presidential campaign bodies.

This was contained in a statement by the PDP national organising secretary, Umar Bature, in a statement the party issued yesterday.

The councils contained 326 members drawn from different parts of the country.

According to the statement, Tambuwal was appointed as the director-general of its 2023 Presidential Campaign Organization (PCO), and Udom as the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde, were appointed as the PCC vice chairmen for the Northern and Southern parts of the country, respectively.

A former Cross Rivers State governor, Liye Imoke, and Adewale Oladipo, were appointed as deputy directors of general operations and administration, respectively.

Both Raymond Dokpesi and Okwesilieze Nwodo are to serve in the capacity of Deputy DG, Technical and Systems, and Research and Strategy respectively.

The Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, and other state governors who are members of the party are members of the team.

All council members were scheduled to be inaugurated at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, on Wednesday, September 28.