Wike revokes PDP National Secretariat land title

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), led by the Minister Nyesom Wike, has revoked the right of occupancy granted to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), National Secretariat, in Abuja over alleged non-payment of ground rent spanning two decades.

A notice from the FCTA’s Department of Land Administration, dated March 13, 2025, and signed by Chijioke Nwankwoeze, stated that the PDP had failed to meet its financial obligations on the property since January 1, 2006.

The notice said that the land, situated at Plot No. 243 in Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja, and the property built on it had been reclaimed by the FCTA.

It claimed that despite multiple reminders and public notices issued since 2023, the party allegedly defaulted on its dues, which it said led to the revocation.

The ICIR reports that Wike claims to be a PDP member, despite serving in the All Progressives Congress (APC) government led by President Bola Tinubu. He is the only card-carrying PDP stalwart in the government.

Before pitching tent with the APC government, the minister had served in public offices for about two decades on the PDP’s platform.

He was the chairman of the Obio-Akpor Local Government.

He thereafter became Chief of Staff before serving as a minister for education in Abuja. He then went on to win governorship poll in Rivers State. He led the state for eight years before accepting ministerial offer from the APC government.

Wike came second in the PDP presidential primary in 2022. He was defeated by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

His defeat by Abubakar was the last straw that broke the camel’s back for him with many of the party leaders.

He built an alliance with four other governors on the PDP’s platform and ensured Atiku lost his sixth shot at the presidency.

Though he continues to claim to be a PDP member, the party leaders have variously denounced him.

The FCTA notice to PDP

Part of the notice reads, “I have been directed to refer to the above right of occupancy granted to PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP), NATIONAL SECRETARIAT and inform you that the Minister of Federal Capital Territory has in the exercise of powers conferred on him under the Land Use Act No. 6 of 1978, Cap. L5, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, revoked your rights, interests and privileges over Plot No. 243 within Central Area, Cadastral Zone A00, Abuja.

“The revocation is in view of your continued contravention of the terms and conditions of grant of the right of occupancy by failing to pay the annual ground rents due on the property for twenty (20) years, from Ist of January 2006 to 1st of January 2025. This is despite the many publications made by the FCT Administration since 2023 in several national dailies and on electronic media requesting all allottees of plots in the Federal Capital Territory to pay up every outstanding bill and ground rent on their property.”

Meanwhile, the PDP has yet to issue an official response to the revocation as of press time.

The ICIR reached out to the party’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, but calls to his phone were not answered, and a text message sent to him was not replied to.

The revocation followed a chain of crackdown on defaulting landowners by the FCTA.

Wike had approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles across Abuja over unpaid ground rents allegedly spanning several decades.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the FCTA Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, March 17.

Olayinka noted that the revocation followed multiple publications and announcements on broadcast media by the FCT Administration since 2023, adding that payment of ground rents was backed by extant laws.