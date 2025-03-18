Wike revokes nearly 5,000 land titles over alleged 40 years of unpaid ground rent

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the revocation of 4,794 land titles in the nation’s capital due to alleged non-payment of ground rent for over 40 years.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Director of Lands, Chijioke Nwankwoeze, disclosed this at a press briefing on Monday, March 17.

Olayinka noted that the revocation followed multiple publications and announcements on broadcast media by the FCT Administration since 2023, adding that payment of ground rents was backed by extant laws.

“It is important to state that payment of ground rent on landed properties in the FCT is founded on extant legislation. It is clearly stipulated in the terms and conditions of the grant of right of occupancy, and it is due for payment on the first day of January, each year, without demand” he said.

He explained that failing to pay ground rent violated the terms and conditions of the rights of occupancy, as stated in Section 28, Subsections 5(a) and (b) of the Land Use Act.

“Consequently, the titles of the properties in default of payment of ground rent for 10 years and above have been revoked forthwith” he said.

However, he explained that a 21-day grace period had been granted to defaulting titleholders who had yet to pay from one and ten years.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

According to him “in the Central Area, Garki I and II, Wuse I and II, Asokoro, Maitama, and Guzape, a total of 8,375 property owners have failed to pay ground rent for the past 43 years.

“As of the end of 2024 and up till today, a total of N6,967,980,119 is owed as ground rent by 8,375 property owners. In other words, a total of 8,375 property owners have not paid ground rent up to last year, 2024.

“A total of 4,794 land titles are in default of ground rent payment for 10 years and above. Meaning that in the listed districts, 4,794 property owners have not paid ground rent in the last 10 years” Nwankwoeze explained.

In December 2024, The ICIR reported that Wike revoked ownership of 762 plots of land in Abuja’s upscale Maitama district due to non-payment of statutory fees which affected notable figures like former President Muhammadu Buhari and former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Walter Onnoghen.