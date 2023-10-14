Wike sets up task force against ‘one-chance’ in Abuja

THE Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has set up a joint task force to tackle the menace of ‘one-chance’ robbers in the nation’s capital.

The task force will comprise all security agencies in the territory.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, Haruna Garba, disclosed this on Friday, October 13, 2023, after a Security Council meeting with the FCT minister.

Garba said the FCT Security Council meeting, chaired by the Minister of FCT, Nyesom Wike, discussed ways to eradicate criminal elements in the FCT, stop cross-border crimes and curb the menace of one chance.

“Consequently, it was resolved to set up a joint taskforce of all security agencies on the menace of one-chance. “Also, a joint task force on cross-border crimes to tackle the issue of armed robbers, kidnappers and all forms of crimes in the FCT will be set up.

“These two security operations have commenced in earnest. We wish to assure residents of our resolve to curb all forms of criminalities in the territory”, Garba stated.

The police chief, who was joined by Olusola Odumosu, the FCT Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), as well as senior defence and intelligence officers, said that security agents frequently raided mechanic shops in the city based on intelligence.

“What we are doing is to raid and remove the chaff from the grains so that residents can sleep with their two eyes closed”, he added.

The ICIR reported on Friday, October 13, that the FCT Police Command arrested 2,272 suspected criminals in the past two months to rid the nation’s capital of crimes.

The command also apprehended 207 scavengers and charged 196 of them to court.

Similarly, the command received 62 cases of human genital disappearances, nabbed and charged 51 persons to court for giving false information and inciting public disturbance.

Accordingly, the one-chance menace has been rampant in the city, with the latest famous victim being Greatness Olorunfemi, a young lady who was reportedly denied treatment by the Maitama General Hospital because the sympathisers who brought her could not produce a police report.

On October 1, The ICIR detailed the law’s position, getting a police report to treat a person needing emergency care.

In its several reports, this organisation has shown how the menace is rampant in the city.

A ‘one-chance’ is a robbery in which unwary passengers are persuaded to board commercial vehicles driven by thieves.

They dispossess passengers of their belongings, including laptops, money, phones and other valuables. Many of them conduct their illicit business, using Point of Sale machines to empty victims’ bank accounts, using force.