25.1 C
Abuja

Wike’s N7bn suit against ThisDay newspaper adjourned to January 2022

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Rivers State government Nyesom Wike is believed to be behind ongoing moves to remove PDP national chairman Uche Secondus

Related

1min read

A N7 billion libel suit against ThisDay newspaper and its management has been adjourned to January 2020 by a Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

The suit was instituted against the newspaper by the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike in 2020 for publishing a report captioned ‘With Wike, Obaseki Meets His PDP’S Waterloo; Almost’ on June 23, 2020.

Other defendants in the suit are Leaders and Company Limited’s (ThisDay’s parent company), Davidson Iriekpen, Chuks Okocha and Adibe Emenyonu.

Testifying in an affidavit he deposed before the court, Wike said that publication portrayed him as deceitful and an unreliable person who exerted significant influence on judicial matters and over court sittings in Port Harcourt.

Wike stated that the defendants accused him of influencing the decision of the Port Harcourt court that granted a restraining injunction against Godwin Obaseki from participating in the primaries of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State in 2020 to favour his ally, Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who was the beneficiary of the order.

After listening to the testimonies of the governor, the Presiding Judge Adolphus Enebeli adjourned the matter to 12th, 13th and 14th of January 2022 for further hearing

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Wike’s N7bn suit against ThisDay newspaper adjourned to January 2022

A N7 billion libel suit against ThisDay newspaper and its management has been adjourned...
Education

Borno government commits 14% of 2022 budget to education

THE Borno State Government has earmarked 14.2 per cent of its 2022 budget to...
Business and Economy

Low tax-to-GDP not justification for raising taxes, Adesina tells FG

AFRICAN Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina, on Tuesday, said that  low tax-to-Gross Domestic Product...
Business and Economy

AfCFTA: Upbeat investors must see beyond challenges, target opportunities in Nigeria -NIPC 

ACTING Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) Emeka Offor has urged...
News

ICPC accuses Ministry of Labour, UCH Ibadan of illegal recruitment   

THE Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has accused the Federal...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBorno government commits 14% of 2022 budget to education

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.