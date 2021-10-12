31.1 C
Abuja

Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism opens for entries

Media NewsMedia Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Dailytrust Wole Soyinka award for investigative journalism opens for entries | Dailytrust
Dailytrust Wole Soyinka award for investigative journalism opens for entries | Dailytrust

Related

1min read

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is now accepting entries for its investigative reporting awards for journalists. The application, which opened on Monday  4th October 2021, will close on October 24, 2021.

Executive Director/CEO of WSCIJ Motunrayo Alaka said that journalists from the print, online, photo, cartoon, television, and radio genres with stories published between 4th October 2020 and 3rd October 2021 were qualified to submit their works on the online portal – www.award.wscij.org.

The WSCIJ introduced the portal for application for all categories of the award in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to encourage journalists who otherwise would not apply because of long distance and the cost of sending hardcopy applications to apply.

The organisers further stated that submitted works that met the entry criteria would be coded by WSCIJ to conceal the identity of authors and their media houses and scored by an independent Judges’ Board based on the quality of investigation, evidence, human rights elements, ethical reportage, courage, individual creativity, public interest, impact and quality of presentation.

The board is made up of seasoned media practitioners, academics and journalism veterans with a good understanding of investigative reporting and its public policy implications.

The WSCIJ said it remained committed to rewarding best practices in the media through the award which had produced 102 finalists, 52 Soyinka Laureates, and 11 investigative journalists of the year. It has also made 24 honorary decorations for the Lifetime Award for Journalistic Excellence and the Anti-Corruption/Human Rights Defender Awards

Damilola Banjo, an investigative reporter with BBC, won the overall Nigeria Investigative Journalist of the Year 2020 for her investigation on “Justice for Sale: Inside the Lagos Anti-Cultism ‘Illegal’ Detention Centre” which was published by The ICIR.

- Advertisement -

The joint investigative piece by Habib Oladapo and Damilola Banjo, ‘Inside a Lagos state school where A1 can be bought’ (Part 1& 2), published by The ICIR, was commended in the same category.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Media News

Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Journalism opens for entries

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is now accepting entries for its...
News

Senate bows to pressure, grants INEC power to transmit results electronically

THE Nigerian Senate has granted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the power to...
News

Chidinma pleads not guilty to murder of Super TV boss Usifo Ataga

CHIDINMA Ojukwu, the suspected killer of Super TV Chief Executive Officer Usifo Ataga, has...
News

Strike: SSS invite Cross River labour chairman for questioning

CROSS Rivers State Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Labour Ben Ukpebi has been...
News

VIDEO: Can women farmers survive the odds?

AN estimated 70 percent of agricultural produce in Nigeria is produced by smallholder farmers,...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSenate bows to pressure, grants INEC power to transmit results electronically

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.