Woman beats stepson to death in Benue

THE Benue State Police Command has arrested a woman for allegedly beating her 10-year-old stepson, Fanen Yange, to death.

A statement released by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Catherine Anene on Wednesday, January 25, said the suspect, identified as Mrs Upev, beat Yange for stealing meat.

“A case of culpable homicide was reported at ‘E’ Police Division, Makurdi. A team of detectives were deployed immediately.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the deceased, Fanen Yange, 10 years old of International Market Area, Makurdi was alleged by his step mother, Mrs Upev, to have stolen meat from the pot and she beat him up during the early hours of the day but when the victim went to sleep at night, he could not wake up,” the statement read.

Yange was confirmed dead by a doctor and his corpse has been deposited at the Bishop Murray hospital morgue in Markurdi for autopsy.

“The suspect is in police custody and investigation is on going please,” Anene said.

Maltreatment is a significant challenge faced by many children in Nigeria.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), six out of 10 Nigerian children experience one form of violence.

Less than five per cent of children who reported violence, received support, according to the UNICEF.