Woman raped by bandits in Niger IDP camp

Featured News
By Editorial
A woman at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zumba, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, has been gang-raped by suspected bandits.
The woman, said to be a housewife, was reportedly kidnapped on Thursday when she left the camp to buy foodstuff.
The victim, who is receiving treatment at Minna General Hospital, said the suspected bandits took her to a nearby bush and took their turns in raping her, abandoning her after the incident.
The victim said she lost consciousness and recovered to find herself in the hospital.
Passers-by said she was helped by villagers who rushed her to the primary health care centre in Zumba from where she was taken to Minna General Hospital.
