World Congress of Science and Factual Producers offers scholarships

Media News
Blessing Otoibhi
THE World Congress of Science and Factual Producers (WCSFP) is inviting applications for its Emerging Producers Bursary Program.

The programme will take place in Glasgow, the United Kingdom, and is slated for November 28, 2022, to December 1, 2022. The event focuses on how science and history are communicated to the world. 

The Emerging Producers Bursary Program offers scholarships covering the registration fee, travel, accommodation, tailored advice to navigate WCSFP and more. 

The goal of the program is to welcome and support diverse emerging talents and encourage a new generation of Congress members.

Producers and content creators working in all science and non-fiction media are encouraged to apply including those working in digital media, social media, and gaming. 

Producers and content creators working in science, history, and non-fiction media can apply for a bursary to attend this conference. 

Underrepresented voices and individuals from all cultural and geographic backgrounds are encouraged to apply. 

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 9, 2022. Interested persons can apply here. 

Author profile
Blessing Otoibhi

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via Botoibhi@icirnigeria.org or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

