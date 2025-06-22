World leaders react to US attacks on Iran nuclear sites

WORLD leaders have reacted to the United States’ (US) airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear sites early Sunday morning (Iran time), with reactions ranging from applause to condemnation.

The US senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, at a rally in Oklahoma on Sunday, blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to bomb Iran and bring the US into Israel’s war with Tehran.

Sanders broke the news to the crowd in Tulsa, which began chants of “no more war.”

“I agree,” Sanders told the crowd. “Not only is this news that I’ve just heard alarming… it is so grossly unconstitutional. All of you know that the only entity that can take this country to war is the US Congress. The president does not have the right.”

While most Republican leaders and other members backed Trump’s decision to bomb Iran’s key nuclear enrichment sites, at least two GOP lawmakers broke ranks, joining Democrats from across the political spectrum in arguing that the strike was unconstitutional without prior Congressional approval.

A member of the Republican Party and representative for Kentucky’s 4th congressional district, Thomas Massie, responded to Trump’s social media announcement of the strikes by stating, “This is not Constitutional.”

Earlier, last week, Massie introduced a bipartisan resolution aimed at blocking any US military action against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorises it through a formal declaration of war or a specific Authorisation for Use of Military Force (AUMF).

Israel applauds Trump’s decision

“Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran’s nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history… History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world’s most dangerous regime the world’s most dangerous weapons.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Similarly, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer opined that Iran’s nuclear programme was a grave threat to international security.

“Iran can never be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon, and the US has taken action to alleviate that threat. The situation in the Middle East remains volatile, and stability in the region is a priority. We call on Iran to return to the negotiating table and reach a diplomatic solution to end this crisis,” Starmer said.

More condemnations for Trump

Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on X, “The United States, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty) by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear installations.

“The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed by this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour. In accordance with the UN Charter and its provisions allowing a legitimate response in self-defence, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.”

Venezuela Foreign Minister Yvan Gil also condemned US aggression against Iran and demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities.

“The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela firmly and categorically condemns the bombing carried out by the United States military, at the request of the State of Israel, against nuclear facilities in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan complexes,” Gil said.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the US action constituted a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

“We strongly condemn the US bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities, which constitutes a dangerous escalation of the conflict in the Middle East. The aggression seriously violates the UN Charter and international law and plunges humanity into a crisis with irreversible consequences,” he stated.

UN, Japan, others call for restraint

Meanwhile, Japan, the United Nations and other countries have called for de-escalation and diplomacy.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba expressed concerns while addressing reporters.

“It is crucial that there be a quick de-escalation of the conflict. We are closely monitoring the situation there with grave concern.” Ishiba said.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters said, “We acknowledge developments in the last 24 hours, including President Trump’s announcement of US strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. Ongoing military action in the Middle East is extremely worrying, and it is critical that further escalation is avoided. New Zealand strongly supports efforts towards diplomacy. We urge all parties to return to talks. Diplomacy will deliver a more enduring resolution than further military action.”

In the same vein, the Australian Government and the Mexican Foreign Minister called for urgent dialogue and de-escalation to end the conflict.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said in a statement, “I am gravely alarmed by the use of force by the United States against Iran today. This is a dangerous escalation in a region already on the edge – and a direct threat to international peace and security. There is a growing risk that this conflict could rapidly get out of control, with catastrophic consequences for civilians, the region, and the world.

“I call on Member States to de-escalate and to uphold their obligations under the UN Charter and other rules of international law. At this perilous hour, it is critical to avoid a spiral of chaos. There is no military solution. The only path forward is diplomacy. The only hope is peace.”

The ICIR reported that Trump boasted of his country’s military after bombing three Iranian nuclear sites.

In what came to many as a shock, Trump joined Israel’s onslaught against Iran despite repeatedly saying he would decide whether the US would join the conflict within two weeks.