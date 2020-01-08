World Press Photo organises storytelling contest

Advertisement

THE World Press Photo seeks entries for professional photography in combination with audio and visual elements like video, animation, graphics, illustrations, sound or text.

Professional visual journalists can submit digital projects to the contest tagged “Digital Storytelling Contest”

The contest which is comprised of eight categories such as general news, spot news, contemporary issues, environment, portraits, nature, sports and long-term projects.

The digital storytelling contest on the other hand has three categories: interactive, long form and short form.

Prizes

According to the organisers, all nominees are invited to Amsterdam in April to receive their prize at the annual Awards Show. This takes place just before the World Press Photo Festival, an event to which winners are invited, featuring presentations, screenings, workshops and meetups.

The prize-winning photographs are assembled into an exhibition that travels to 45 countries and is seen by more than 4 million people each year. The winning pictures are also published in a yearbook, which is available in multiple languages, and can be purchased in here.

The winners of Photo of the Year and Photo Story of the Year will also receive EUR10,000 (US$11,073) each.

Entries for the contest must have been published in 2019 in English or with English subtitles.

The deadline is Jan. 9, 2020 for the photo contest and Jan. 14, 2020 for the digital storytelling contest respectively.

To begin registration, click here