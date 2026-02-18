WSCIJ seeks entries for AI RUSH training

THE Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) is seeking entries from local radio and audio journalists across Nigeria for its RUSH with AI: Strengthening Your Radio and Audio Stories Beyond First Air.

The one-day virtual training is scheduled to hold on Thursday, February 26, 2026, in commemoration of World Radio Day 2026.

It is designed to equip radio reporters, producers, editors, podcasters, and print journalists working in audio storytelling with practical artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance accountability reporting and deepen the impact of their stories beyond first broadcast.

The organiser says, “As the media landscape continues to evolve, the programme aims to support journalists in responsibly integrating AI into their workflows, not as a replacement for editorial judgment, but as a tool to strengthen investigation, tracking, follow-up reporting, and audience engagement.

“Radio remains one of the most accessible and trusted mediums for reaching diverse communities. However, many accountability stories lose momentum after initial airing. RUSH with AI seeks to address this gap by providing participants with hands-on guidance on how to use AI tools for monitoring developments, analysing data, generating follow-up angles, expanding distribution, and sustaining public engagement around critical issues.”

The training is open to local radio journalists (reporters, producers, editors), podcasters and audio journalists, and print journalists engaged in audio storytelling.

Participants will benefit from an interactive learning experience that blends practical demonstrations with strategic conversations on the ethical and responsible use of AI in journalism.

The deadline for the application is February 20, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.