Yahaya Bello meets bail conditions, regains freedom

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello
Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello
FORMER Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has been released from Kuje Custodial Centre, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after meeting his bail conditions imposed by the FCT High Court, Maitama.

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), FCT Command, spokesperson, Adamu Duza, confirmed this on Friday, December 20.

Duza said the controller of NCoS FCT, Ajibogun Olatubosun, was on the ground to ensure Bello’s smooth release.

The court has granted the former governor ₦500 million bail. The bail conditions, as set by the judge, MaryAnne Anenih, required the accused to provide three sureties who owned properties in high-end areas of Abuja, such as Maitama, Guzape, or Asokoro.

Bello must also surrender his passport and obtain permission before travelling outside Nigeria.

The ICIR reported on November 27 that the former governor and his co-defendantsAbdulsalami Hudu and Umar Shoaib Oricha were arraigned on a 16-count charge over alleged 110 billion money laundering.

The charges include conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, and unlawful possession of property, filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

All three defendants pleaded not guilty. Bello’s bail approval came after his initial application was rejected on procedural grounds.

After the court had listened to their pleas, the defendant’s counsel, Joseph Daudu, a senior advocate, moved for the bail application of the former governor.

The prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, a senior advocate, objected to the bail application and argued that it had been invalid since October.

Disagreeing with Pinheiro’s argument, Daudu claimed that the only considerable application before the court was Bello’s bail application, filed on November 22. He said the bail application was made with a written address.

Bello’s counsel argued that his client remained innocent until proven guilty by the court.

The prosecution’s objection was based on the fact that the accused was facing charges at the Federal High Court and had refused to appear to take his plea, he added.

In her ruling, the trial judge adjourned the ruling on the bail application to December 10 and ordered that the three defendants remain in EFCC custody.

However, at the resumed hearing on Tuesday, December 10, the court rejected Bello’s bail application, citing procedural irregularities in the filing of the application.


     

     

    The judge, while delivering the ruling, stated that the application was premature as it was filed before Bello was present in court or custody.

    The court noted that the bail application, dated November 22, was filed before Bello’s arraignment, which took place on November 27, days after he was taken into custody on November 26.

    Bello’s counsel, Daudu, urged the court to consider the application, arguing that his client, a two-term governor of Kogi State, would not interfere with witnesses or jump bail.

    However, EFCC counsel countered the request. He argued that the application was grossly incompetent, as it was filed before the arraignment, contrary to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

     

