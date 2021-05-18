Youths protest against EFCC raid in Osun

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

SOME youths are protesting against the midnight raid carried out by operatives of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission in Osogbo, Osun State.

The youth, who stormed the streets of Osogbo to register their displeasures, accused the EFCC operatives of harassing them.

In a video posted on social media, the youth, who assembled around the streets, barricaded some junctions and started a bonfire in many parts of the town.

Osun State Police Spokesperson Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident to The ICIR in a telephone conversation.

Opalola said the youth were protesting after operatives of the EFCC raided their residence and attempted to arrest some persons and seize exotic cars parked inside the residence.

She noted that the EFCC operatives failed to inform the police command before embarking on the raid.

“They did not inform us before they started the raid. We would have advised them on how to properly carry out the operation so that it won’t generate this sort of outrage,” Opalola said.

She noted that the police were trying to appease the protesters to clear the bonfire and barricades to enable residents to go about their lawful duties without fear of harassment.

However, she stated that the EFCC operatives arrested and left with some of the youth during the raid, but did not leave with any of their properties.

Opalola further said that although the police were yet to confirm how many persons were arrested by the EFCC, there was no serious injury or death during the raid.

When asked why the EFCC operatives did not inform the Osun police before commencing the raid, the spokesperson for the commission Wilson Uwujaren told The ICIR that he was yet to receive reports about the operation in Osun State.