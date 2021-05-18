Kaduna govt declares NLC president, others wanted

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Kaduna State government has declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)Ayuba Wabba and other protesters wanted.

This is contained in a tweet on the official Twitter account of Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai, on Tuesday.

According to El Rufai, Wabba and the other protesters were wanted for economic sabotage and attacks on public infrastructure.

El Rufai also placed a bounty on the NLC president and other protesters, saying that there would be a ‘handsome reward’ for anyone who knew their whereabouts.

“Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarter declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward,” El Rufai wrote.

KADUNA UPDATE: Ayuba Wabba & others of @NLCHeadquarters declared wanted for economic sabotage & attacks on public infrastructure under Miscellaneous Offences Act. Anyone that knows where he is hiding should send a message to @MOJKaduna. KDSG. There will be a handsome reward! — Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai (@elrufai) May 18, 2021

The governor had, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Muyiwa Adekeye, condemned the strike action by the union on Monday.

Kaduna State government declared the actions of the NLC ‘unlawful’ while insisting that the union’s action was a ‘campaign of economic and social sabotage.’

“Desperate actions undertaken by the NLC today include unlawful trespass on government facilities, and attempts to prevent officers from signing attendance registers,” the statement read in part.

Kaduna State government said apart from shutting down electricity, the NLC also shut healthcare access for several citizens by closing several hospitals and chasing away patients.

The NLC had, on Monday, commenced five- day warning strike over the sack of thousands of workers and refusal to pay entitlement to retrenched workers in the state.