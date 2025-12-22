Yuletide: FG declares public holidays as police announce nationwide deployment

THE Federal Government has declared Thursday, December 25, Friday, December 26, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026, as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day, and New Year celebrations.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the holidays on Monday, December 22, on behalf of the Federal Government. He extended Christmas and New Year greetings to Christians in Nigeria and across the world, as well as to all Nigerians.

Tunji-Ojo urged Christians to reflect on the values of love, peace, humility, and sacrifice exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ, noting that these virtues remained critical to national unity, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

He also called on Nigerians, regardless of religious or ethnic background, to use the festive period to pray for peace, security, and the continued progress of the country, while supporting the Federal Government’s efforts at national development.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a nationwide deployment of police personnel and operational assets to ensure a safe and peaceful Yuletide season.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, the deployment will involve increased patrols, visibility policing, intelligence-led operations, and confidence-building engagements across all states.

The statement noted that specialised units, including the Police Mobile Force, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Command, and the Intelligence Response Team, had been placed on heightened alert.

The police said security coverage would be intensified around churches, recreational centres, markets, transport terminals, highways, and other public spaces, with additional patrols activated along major roads and inter-state routes to prevent crime and traffic-related incidents.

Egbetokun also directed state commands to sustain raids on identified crime hotspots and forests, while strengthening collaboration with other security agencies and community stakeholders.

The police chief urged Nigerians to remain vigilant, celebrate responsibly, and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious activities, assuring the public of the Force’s commitment to ensuring a peaceful festive season.