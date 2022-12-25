Yuletide: Petroleum Authority vows to clamp down on fuel hoarders

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has assured that there will be availability of fuel during the Christmas and new year period.

The authority also warned it would clamp down on petrol stations hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity.

The Controller of NMDPRA, Abdulsalam Mohammed, who disclosed this in Jos, said the agency had taken measures to ensure petrol stations did the right thing to ensure smooth transportation during the festive period.

Muhammed explained that a smooth petroleum delivery and dispensation process would not only ensure transportation ease, but would also lead to safe motoring and reduction of suffering.

He noted that the issue of fuel hoarding would be squarely tackled, adding that petrol stations/marketers were strictly being monitored to comply with best practices.