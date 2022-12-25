33.1 C
Abuja

Yuletide: Petroleum Authority vows to clamp down on fuel hoarders

NewsBusiness and Economy
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Picture used for illustration
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has assured that there will be availability of fuel during the Christmas and new year period.

The authority also warned it would clamp down on petrol stations hoarding fuel to create artificial scarcity.

The Controller of NMDPRA, Abdulsalam Mohammed, who disclosed this in Jos, said the agency had taken measures to ensure petrol stations did the right thing to ensure smooth transportation during the festive period.

Muhammed explained that a smooth petroleum delivery and dispensation process would not only ensure transportation ease, but would also lead to safe motoring and reduction of suffering.

He noted that the issue of fuel hoarding would be squarely tackled, adding that petrol stations/marketers were strictly being monitored to comply with best practices.

 

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Crime

NDLEA seizes 6.2 million kilogrammes of drugs in eight years

DATA exclusively obtained by The ICIR has revealed that the National Drug Law Enforcement...
News

Police rescue four kidnapped victims in Enugu

THE Enugu State Police Command said it has rescued four kidnapped victims in a...
2022 Review

Aside multiple strikes, here are key issues that marked Nigeria’s education sector in 2022

THE Nigerian education sector for most part of 2022 was at the forefront news...
Oil and Gas

N’Delta farmers win litigation against Shell

ROYAL Dutch Company, widely known as Shell, on Friday agreed to pay €15 million...
News

Osun Government tells Oyetola, appointees to return official vehicles

THE Osun State Assets Recovery Panel, instituted to recover government property in possession of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
NDLEA seizes 6.2 million kilogrammes of drugs in eight years

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.