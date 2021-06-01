We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

GOVERNOR of Zamfara State Bello Mattawale has sacked the secretary to government (SSG) and chief of staff while dissolving the entire cabinet.

This was contained in a series of tweets on his official Twitter account @Bellomatawalle1 on Tuesday concerning the dissolution of the state’s executive council.

According to the governor, all the commissioners in Zamfara State were to hand over to the permanent secretaries of their various ministries.

Mattawale also dissolved all chairmen and members of the state commission as well as other agencies of the government.

The governor ordered that Zamfara State Ministry of Security and Home Affairs be overseen by Mohammed Ibrahim Tsafe.

“Chairmen of commissions and boards are hereby directed to hand over to their most senior directors. The head of service is to oversee the office of the SSG. Furthermore, The Emir of Dansadau is under investigation. Consequently, he is suspended with immediate effect,” part of the tweet read.

He also ordered that the district head of Dansadau oversee the affairs of the Dansadau emirate, suspending the district head of Nassarawa Mailayi with immediate effect.

However, Mattawale did not state reasons for dissolving the cabinet. Like Mattawale, some governors in Nigeria have also recently sacked some of their appointees.

Governor of Cross River State Ben Ayade sacked four commissioners and five aides following his defection from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On May 12, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma sacked 20 commissioners in what he tagged an attempt to ‘rejig’ his government.