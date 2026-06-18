1.02m voters collected PVCs for Ekiti governorship election – INEC

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says 1,028,929 out of 1,059,360 total registered voters in Ekiti have collected their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the state governorship election holding on Saturday, June 20.

Mohammed Haruna, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, following the conclusion of the PVC collection in the state.

Haruna noted that following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the state on Thursday, May 15, and subsequent clean-up of the voters’ register, the number of registered voters in the state rose from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026.

“Similarly, the number of PVCs collected rose from 958,052 in 2023, representing a collection rate of 97.0 per cent, to 1,028,929 in 2026, representing 97.1 per cent of registered voters,” he said.

Haruna recalled that the PVC collection exercise, originally scheduled to end on June 11, was extended to June 14, following consultations with stakeholders at a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti.

He also said that in line with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026, the commission made available to registered voters replacement PVCs in the event of the loss, damage or defacement of their original PVC.

Haruna stated that under the arrangement, 14,406 applications were received within the stipulated time, and all the replacement PVCs were printed, most of which have been collected.

“The option of a downloadable copy of the lost, damaged or defaced voter cards could not be implemented in this election because the necessary technology infrastructure for this is yet to be completed.

“The option would be available to voters in subsequent elections, especially the Osun governorship election in August 2026 and the 2027 general election,” he said.

Haruna appreciated the support of stakeholders, including traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, political parties and the media, in mobilising citizens to collect their PVCs and prepare for the poll.

He also said that for the Ekiti governorship election, all PVCs had been printed and made available for all eligible applicants, including those who requested a transfer, or applied for the replacement of lost, damaged or defaced cards.

Haruna said that a detailed breakdown of PVC collection by Local Government Area (LGA) had been uploaded on the commission’s website and social media platforms.

He urged all registered voters who had collected their PVCs to turn out peacefully and exercise their franchise on election day.

Haruna reassured the people of Ekiti State of INEC commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election.

The ICIR reported that the state Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who is seeking re-election, will be vying for the most exalted political seat in the state with 10 other political parties.

(NAN)