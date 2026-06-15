Ekiti 2026: Oyebanji faces 10 challengers as governorship race enters final stretch

EKITI State Governor Biodun Oyebanji faces challengers from 10 political parties in the June 20, 2026, governorship election. Observers say it is a contest poised to test political strength, governance record, and voter sentiment across the state.

The election, one of Nigeria’s off-cycle governorship contests, will see the incumbent governor seek a second four-year term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with his deputy, Monisade Afuye, retained as his running mate.

Party primaries for the election were conducted between October 20 and November 10, 2025, with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) subsequently publishing provisional and final candidate lists ahead of the poll.

The election umpire had earlier confirmed 12 political parties and their candidates for the poll, but Joseph Anifowose, a businessman and politician who initially emerged as the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), withdrew from the race. He subsequently endorsed the incumbent governor, citing his achievements in governance, infrastructure and social services.

However, a striking development ahead of the election is the absence of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), traditionally one of the dominant political forces in Ekiti politics. INEC’s final list excluded PDP candidate Wole Oluyede following unresolved leadership disputes and legal battles within the party at the national level. The Social Democratic Party (SDP) was also left off the final ballot.

Political observers say the omission of the PDP has fundamentally altered the dynamics of the contest, potentially benefiting the ruling APC while creating opportunities for smaller opposition parties to attract dissatisfied voters.

Here is a profile of the candidates, highlighting their backgrounds, political experience and campaign priorities. Together, they represent a broad mix of political experience, professional backgrounds, and educational qualifications.

Biodun Oyebanji (APC)

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, born on December 21, 1967, is a politician and public administrator from Ikogosi-Ekiti. He studied Political Science at the Ekiti State University and later obtained a Master’s degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan.

He served as Chief of Staff and Secretary to the State Government under former Governor Kayode Fayemi and has occupied several strategic positions in the state administration.

Oyebanji was elected governor in 2022 on the platform of the APC. His administration claims to have prioritised infrastructure development, agriculture, healthcare, education and rural development.

He is seeking the governorship re-election in the 2026 poll.

Opeyemi Falegan (Accord)

Opeyemi Falegan is a businessman and politician known for his involvement in entrepreneurship, community development and grassroots political mobilisation.

He emerged as the Accord Party’s governorship candidate and is campaigning on economic growth, youth employment, healthcare improvement, educational development and welfare programmes for pensioners and vulnerable citizens.

He is contesting the 2026 governorship election under the Accord Party platform.

Oyebanji Ikusayedegbe Olajuyin (Labour Party)

Oyebanji Olajuyin, a medical doctor, academic and politician, is from Ikere-Ekiti.

A professor, Olajuyin, built a distinguished career in medicine, healthcare administration, medical research and academia, earning recognition for his contributions to healthcare delivery and medical education.

The Labour Party candidate is campaigning on healthcare reform, education improvement, transparent governance and human capital development.

Oluwadare Patrick Bejide (ADC)

Oluwadare Bejide is a diplomat, public servant and politician with extensive experience in public administration.

He emerged as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate and is advocating infrastructure development, public-sector reforms, agricultural expansion, job creation and improved welfare for civil servants.

Ayodeji Ojo (ADP)

Ayodeji Ojo is a politician and former chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in Ekiti State. Having spent several years within the party structure, he emerged as ADP’s gubernatorial candidate for the 2026 election.

Akande Oluwasegun Samuel (AAC)

Akande Samuel is the governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC). The INEC record shows that at 36 years, Samuel is among the youngest candidates in the race. His candidacy reflects the AAC’s emphasis on youth inclusion and alternative governance.

Bidemi Olaiya Awogbemi (APP)

Bidemi Awogbemi is the governorship candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP). Listed by INEC as 36 years old, he is among the younger contenders in the election. His running mate is Akinyemi Adewumi.

Awogbemi’s candidacy forms part of the growing effort by smaller political parties to challenge the dominance of the larger parties in Ekiti politics.

Abegunde Ayobami Blessing (NNPP)

Abegunde Blessing is an entrepreneur, youth leader and politician from Isinbode-Ekiti. He emerged as the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate after other aspirants stepped down in his favour during the party’s primary.

His campaign focuses on youth empowerment, job creation, education, healthcare reform, agriculture, transparency and digital innovation.

Olaniyi Olanrewaju Ayodele (PRP)

Olaniyi Olanrewaju Ayodele, 49, is the governorship candidate of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

He is contesting on the platform of a party that traces its ideological roots to the progressive political tradition associated with the late Aminu Kano.

Owoola Daramola (YPP)

Owoola Daramola is the governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). At 54 years old, he is among the older candidates in the race and represents the YPP’s effort to position itself as an alternative to the state’s dominant political parties.

Victor Damilola Adetunji (ZLP)

Victor Adetunji is the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP). According to INEC’s record, he is 38 years old and belongs to a younger generation of politicians seeking public office in Ekiti State.