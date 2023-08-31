127 Nigerians awarded UK 2023 Chevening, Commonwealth scholarships

A TOTAL of 127 Nigerians have been awarded the Chevening and Commonwealth UK scholarships to study a ‘wide range’ of master’s degrees and PhD programmes in 2023 by the British Government.

This was contained in a statement by the British High Commission in Abuja on Wednesday, August 30.

Chevening and Commonwealth Scholarships are granted to individuals who showcase intellectual prowess, leadership potential, and a dedication to the advancement of their home nation.

The Chevening Scholarship, which celebrates its 40th year of existence this year, granted 44 Nigerian students fully-funded scholarships to pursue one-year master’s degrees in the UK.

According to the statement, the recipients were selected from a pool of over 14,000 applications in Nigeria and more than 62,000 applications across the globe.

In the same vein, the Commonwealth Scholarship sends off 83 scholars to study in the UK as part of its annual tradition.

Speaking at a pre-departure reception held in Abuja, the British High Commissioner, Richard Montgomery CMG, congratulated beneficiaries who succeeded in securing a scholarship through the challenging application and interview process.

Montgomery, while wishing the scholars luck said, “Seeing you all here is a great testimony to hard work, perseverance, and resilience through a highly competitive process.

He said: “I challenge each of you to aim for excellence in your studies, to be great ambassadors for Nigeria in the UK, and to take advantage of every opportunity during your scholarship – through growing your knowledge, enriching cultural exchange, and confident networking – and then bringing those experiences back to Nigeria and doing great things for your country while creating a positive change in this country and the world.”

A Commonwealth Scholar Michael Oyedoyin, who will study Family and Child Psychology at the University of Chester, UK, said he chose the scholarship to equip himself and also support his students beyond classroom.

“I have always loved to teach, and my first degree is in Teacher Education. However, while teaching in schools, I observed that family issues were often the underlying cause of students’ poor academic performance and absence from school. Therefore, I chose this master’s to equip me to support my students beyond the classroom.”

Another Chevening Scholar, Odera Akpata, who will study International Business at the University of Warwick, UK, said: “Reflecting on my last two applications, I am assured that great things happen to those who never give up”.