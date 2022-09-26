22.5 C
Abuja

ASUU adamant as FG directs VCs to reopen varsities for lectures

Education
Marcus Fatunmole
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Federal government has directed the vice chancellors of public universities affected by the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to reopen them and allow academic activities to resume.

The government gave the order through the National Universities Commission (NUC), the Punch reported Monday morning.

The Director, of Finance and Accounts of the NUC, Sam Onazi, reportedly signed the letter on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the commission, Abubakar Rasheed, a professor.

It was addressed to all vice-chancellors, pro-chancellors, and chairmen of governing councils of federal universities.

“Ensure that ASUU members immediately resume/commence lectures; restore the daily activities and routines of the various university campuses”, part of the letter reportedly read.

But ASUU told The ICIR it was not bothered by the directive.

The ASUU president, Emmanuel Osodeke, told The ICIR when contacted on the telephone, “Were the universities closed? The question we should ask ourselves is were the universities ever closed? They can reopen if they like. It has nothing to do with us. The universities were never closed. We went on strike.

- Advertisement -

“We like to live in dreamland. I’m surprised that in Nigeria, people could be reasoning that way in the ministry (Federal Ministry of Education). Instead of you resolving the problem, you’re getting the teachers back to teach by force. To teach what? It’s so bad.

“It hasn’t got to this level in our history that we see things in this way, that the best way to get the lecturers to the classroom is to force them to go and teach. It doesn’t concern us, they can reopen the universities whenever they like because they were never closed. It is Senate that can open and close the universities, not the government directly.”

ASUU embarked on strike on February 14 over unmet demands by the Federal government.

The strike has since forced thousands of students in most public universities in the country to their homes.

All efforts by the government and major stakeholders to resolve the crisis have failed.

Peeved by ASUU’s decision not to shift its ground on the strike, the Federal government approached the National Industrial Court to compel the union to return to class.

The court ruled last Wednesday in favour of the government and compelled the lecturers to return to work.

- Advertisement -

But ASUU appealed the ruling through its lawyer, Femi Falana, maintaining its position that the strike would continue until government meet its demands. 

The demands are part of the 2009 agreement it had with the Federal government, which it said the government must implement.

The ICIR had reported how ASUU had gone on strike for over 600 days under President Muhammadu Buhari, the longest under any leader in Nigeria.

 

Author profile
Marcus Fatunmole

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Media Opportunities

The Liberalist Center for Education offers journalism fellowship

THE Liberalist Center for Education is accepting applications for its Journalism for Liberty Fellowship.   The...
News

Nigerians will be involved in policy formulation, administration – Peter Obi

THE Labour Party presidential flagbearer for the 2023 election, Peter Obi, says that if...
Media Opportunities

Max Planck Institute offers 2023 Journalism fellowship

THE Max Planck Institute for Comparative Public Law and International Law (MPIL) invites applications for...
News

Yola, Damaturu, Taraba, Gombe to experience power outage on Tuesday, says TCN

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said Yola, Damaturu, Taraba and Gombe will experience...
News

No affiliation with Bishop’s forum that met with Tinubu, says PFN

THE Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has dissociated itself with the Pentecostal Bishops Forum...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigerians will be involved in policy formulation, administration – Peter Obi
Next articleThe Liberalist Center for Education offers journalism fellowship

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.