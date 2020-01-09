2020 worldwide Sigma awards for data journalism launched

AIMED to not just celebrate the best data journalism around the world, but also to empower, elevate and enlighten the global community of data journalists, datajournalism.com has announced the Sigma Awards for outstanding data journalism.

The award was created by Aron Pilhofer (Temple University) and Reginald Chua (Reuters), with support from Simon Rogers (Google), and Marianne Bouchart (HEI-DA). It is sponsored by the Google News Initiative and hosted by the European Journalism Centre‘s DataJournalism.com.

The award’s mission, according to the organisers, is to: “To highlight the very best data journalism being done around the world; to build programs and resources around the awards that enable people in and out of the data journalism community to learn from this work; to use the awards as a way to unite, galvanize and expand data journalism communities around the world.

“The Sigma Awards team’s ambition to bring the data journalists from around the world together to share expertise and ideas, inspire each other, and build a community that endures beyond the awards themselves.”

The categories for the award are best data-driven reporting (small and large newsrooms); best visualization (small and large newsrooms); innovation (small and large newsrooms); young journalist; open data; and best news applications.

Works must have been published in 2019. Entries in languages other than English should offer as much translation as possible.

The winners will participate in the International Journalism Festival April 1 to 5 in Perugia, Italy, where they will learn from each other and build relationships and collaborations.

The deadline is Feb. 4.

To begin registration, click here