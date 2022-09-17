23.1 C
Abuja

2023: ADC expels presidential candidate, seven others

NewsPolitics and Governance
Niyi OYEDEJI
Dumebi Kachikwu
THE African Democratic Congress (ADC) has expelled its presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, and seven other members of the party for alleged anti-party activities.

ADC had suspended Kachikwu on September 3.

The party, in a statement by its national chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu, said its National Working Committee (NWC), after a review of the report of a seven-man disciplinary panel, found Kachikwu and the seven others guilty of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the Constitution.

The statement read, “The seven-man Disciplinary Panel set up by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to look into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities and gross violations of the Party’s constitution, among, others, levelled against Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others, sat on the 8th, 9th, 10th, 12th, 13th and 14th of September and submitted its report formally to the leadership of the party on the 15th of September 2022.

“The panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, and subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu and others be expelled from the party.”

It added that the party met on September 16, 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted it, with modification.

“Consequently, the following individuals are hereby expelled from the Party: Dumebi Kachikwu, Kingsley Oggah, Bello Isiyaka, Kabiru Hussain, Kennedy Odion, Musa Hassan, Clement Ehiator and Alaka Godwin William.”

The NWC commended members of the disciplinary panel for the “courage and commitment” shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and is determined to move into reckoning across the country. The NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general elections, while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party,” the statement read.

 

 

Niyi Oyedeji
Niyi OYEDEJI
'Niyi works with The ICIR as an investigative reporter and fact-checker.

