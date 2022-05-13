35 C
Abuja

2023: Buhari bids 10 ministers farewell, to replace them soon

NewsPolitics and Governance
Marcus Fatunmole
President Buhari and the outgone ministers
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has bid farewell to cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

A valedictory session was held for the ministers at the  Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, where the President promised to replace them soon.

Buhari had directed his appointees interested in elective offices in the next year’s election to quit during last Wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting. 

The order came a day after the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

However, the order did not affect Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Nigerians elected him alongside the president.

Ten ministers resigned from Buhari’s cabinet.

Six ministers want to succeed the president, who leaves office on May 29, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was the first minister to relinquish office among the ten ministers.

Others are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), and Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum Resources).

They are contesting for the presidency.

The list also include Tayo Alasoadura (Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs) and Pauline Tallen (Minister of Women Affairs), who are vying for senatorial seats in their respective states, Ondo and Plateau.

Similarly, two other ministers, namely Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation) and Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogah, are contesting the governorship election in Kebbi and Abia, respectively.

All the now former ministers are pursuing their ambitions on the platform of the APC.

Their resignations from the Buhari cabinet are in tandem with Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

- Advertisement -

Buhari had mandated all the ministers to resign before May 16.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

NSCDC moves to stop violence against women in Cross River

THE Cross River State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)...
News

Dangote refinery: ‘AFC, Afrexim, AfDB, others supported us with 70% of needed finances’

THE Dangote Group said it received  financial support from both local and international bodies...
Para-Military

Bribery, extortion allegations trail Kuje prison

ALLEGATIONS of corruption, extortion and cover-ups have continued to trail the Nigeria Correctional Centre...
National News

Deborah: Atiku deletes social media posts condemning killing after threats to presidential ambition

FORMER Vice President Atiku Abubakar deleted social media statements condemning the brutal killing of...
News

Nigeria losing global private capital due to oil theft, policy inconsistency – Elumelu

THE Chairman of Heir Holdings, Tony Elumelu, on Thursday said Nigeria is losing substantial...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNSCDC moves to stop violence against women in Cross River

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.