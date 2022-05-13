2023: Buhari bids 10 ministers farewell, to replace them soon

— 1 min read

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has bid farewell to cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

A valedictory session was held for the ministers at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday, where the President promised to replace them soon.

Buhari had directed his appointees interested in elective offices in the next year’s election to quit during last Wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The order came a day after the governing party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), ended the sale of expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 general elections.

However, the order did not affect Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Nigerians elected him alongside the president.

Ten ministers resigned from Buhari’s cabinet.

Six ministers want to succeed the president, who leaves office on May 29, 2023.

- Advertisement -

Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba was the first minister to relinquish office among the ten ministers.

Others are Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Chris Ngige (Labour and Employment), Godswill Akpabio (Niger Delta Affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation), and Timipre Sylva (State, Petroleum Resources).

They are contesting for the presidency.

The list also include Tayo Alasoadura (Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs) and Pauline Tallen (Minister of Women Affairs), who are vying for senatorial seats in their respective states, Ondo and Plateau.

Similarly, two other ministers, namely Abubakar Malami (Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation) and Minister of State for Mines and Steel Uche Ogah, are contesting the governorship election in Kebbi and Abia, respectively.

All the now former ministers are pursuing their ambitions on the platform of the APC.

Their resignations from the Buhari cabinet are in tandem with Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act.

- Advertisement -

Buhari had mandated all the ministers to resign before May 16.