2023: Coalition urges police to investigate cases of political violence 

Raji Olatunji
IGP, Alkali
THE Coalition of Democracy Monitors for Credible Elections (CDMCE) has called on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to investigate cases of political violence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Reacting to an alleged attack on a gubernatorial aspirant, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Kano State, the coalition urged the police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

Sharada had petitioned that his supporters were attacked at the venue of the election and that thugs were hired to kill him, forcing him to rush to the hospital where the victims were received.

At the press conference held on Tuesday in Abuja, Balarabe Rufai, convener of CDMCE said, “We are disturbed by the level of uncontrolled desperation expressed in the use of brutal means by some Kano politicians backed by government to sway delegates to their sides and intimidate opponents.

“We invite the attention of the Kano State Police Command and leadership of the APC to the need to seriously investigate and punish the perpetrators and also to immediately nullify the so-called primary election that was marred with a lot of irregularities, vote buying and intimidation.”

While Rufai also called on other security agencies, he added, “As concerned citizens of Nigeria and representatives of the emasculated younger generation, we are particularly worried about reported incidences of brutality meted on a new generation gubernatorial aspirant, Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada and his supporters at the APC primary election in Kano.

“We are thus concerned because Sharada happens to be the only young man with the courage to challenge Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the anointed andidate of the state governor”

Rufai further disclosed that the coalition has observed the use of sponsored thugs and weapons in the ongoing primaries.

He said the coalition has made similar representations to the International Human Rights Commission of the United Nations and other international agencies, demanding their immediate intervention to prevent a bloody 2023 election in Kano and other places.

