APC presidential primary: Tinubu, Amaechi, others undergo screening

SOME of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been screened ahead of the party’s primary election slated for June 6 to June 8, 2022.

The two-day screening exercise, handled by a committee led by a former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, was scheduled to hold on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31.

Twelve of the 23 aspirants appeared before the screening panel at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Monday.

They include former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu; Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi; Jigawa State governor Badaru Abubakar; former Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; and Ajayi Boroffice.

Others are the only female aspirant Uju Ken-Ohanenye; Felix Nicholas; former Senate President Ken Nnamani; a pastor Tunde Bakare; former governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Zamfara State Ahmad Sani Yerima; and Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation.

Aspirants to be screened on Tuesday are: Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Development; Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor; Ben Ayade, Cross River State governor; and Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor.

Others include: Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor; Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, a pastor; Dimeji Bankole, former Speaker of House of Representatives; Ahmed Lawan, Senate President; and Ikeobasi Mokelu, former Minister of Information.

It will be recalled that 28 presidential aspirants obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling party but some of them pulled out of the race.