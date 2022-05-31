34.4 C
Abuja

APC presidential primary: Tinubu, Amaechi, others undergo screening

Politics and GovernanceElections
Raji Olatunji
APC
The APC logo.
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

SOME of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been screened ahead of the party’s primary election slated for June 6 to June 8, 2022.

The two-day screening exercise, handled by a committee led by a former National Chairman of the party, John Odigie-Oyegun, was scheduled to hold on Monday, May 30, and Tuesday, May 31.

Twelve of the 23 aspirants appeared before the screening panel at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja on Monday.

They include former governor of Lagos State Bola Tinubu; Ebonyi State governor Dave Umahi; Jigawa State governor Badaru Abubakar; former Minister of State for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; and Ajayi Boroffice.

Others are the only female aspirant Uju Ken-Ohanenye; Felix Nicholas; former Senate President Ken Nnamani; a pastor Tunde Bakare; former governor of Ogun State Ibikunle Amosun; former Governor of Zamfara State Ahmad Sani Yerima; and Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation.

Aspirants to be screened on Tuesday are: Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; Godswill Akpabio, former Minister of Niger Delta Development; Ogbonnaya Onu, former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation; Rochas Okorocha, former Imo State governor; Ben Ayade, Cross River State governor; and Kayode Fayemi, Ekiti State governor.

Others include: Yahaya Bello, Kogi State governor; Nicholas Felix Nwagbo, a pastor; Dimeji Bankole, former Speaker of House of Representatives; Ahmed Lawan, Senate President; and Ikeobasi Mokelu, former Minister of Information.

- Advertisement -

It will be recalled that 28 presidential aspirants obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling party but some of them pulled out of the race.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Police shoot journalist, one other in Osogbo

TOBA Adedeji, a journalist with the Nation newspaper, has been shot by rampaging policemen...
Elections

Buhari meets APC governors ahead of party’s presidential primary

AHEAD of the presidential primary of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu...
Business and Economy

Titan Bank finalises 89% majority stake in Union Bank

TITAN TRUST BANK (TTB) has completed the process of acquiring majority shareholding in Union...
Political Parties

APC primaries: Aregbesola loyalists demand cancellation of Osun results

THE Osun Progressives (TOP), a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to...
Judiciary

Alleged N2.9bn Fraud: Court grants Okorocha N500 million bail

THE Federal High Court in Abuja has granted N500 million bail to ex-Imo State...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice shoot journalist, one other in Osogbo

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.