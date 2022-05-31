Buhari meets APC governors ahead of party’s presidential primary

— 1 min read

AHEAD of the presidential primary of the rulling All Progressives Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the party’s governors.

The meeting, which held behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja had all members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum in attendance.

Although the governors declined comments after the meeting that lasted for about 30 minutes, it was gathered that the parley was connected to the party’s presidential primary.

Governors elected on the APC platform had earlier expressed a desire to go along with the choice of the President on the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate.

The ICIR had reported that 28 aspirants picked the APC presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

The screening of the presidential aspirants has commenced.

The screening committee led by a former Edo State governor and former APC national chairman, John Oyegun, screened 12 presidential aspirants on Monday.

The remaining 11 aspirants are expected to undergo the same process on Tuesday at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja, venue of the exercise.

The party’s presidential primary election is scheduled to take place between June 6 and 8, 2022.