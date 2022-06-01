28.5 C
Abuja

PDP to conduct fresh primary in Bauchi after winner of guber ticket steps down

Politics and GovernanceElections
Raji Olatunji
Bala Mohammed
1min read

THE Bauchi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is set to conduct a fresh governorship primary election following the withdrawal of Ibrahim Kashim who had earlier clinched the party’s ticket.

Kashim, former Secretary to Bauchi State Government (SSG), had emerged winner as a sole contestant at the PDP governorship primary held last week in Bauchi.

He polled a total of 655 votes out of the 656 votes available to be declared the winner by Hassan Ahmed Grema, the Returning Officer for the election.

“The contest has just begun for 2023. The PDP is ready to beat every other opposition,” Kashim said during his acceptance speech.

It was however gathered that Kashim has withdrawn his candidature following the failure of Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed to win the party’s presidential ticket at the primary election held in Abuja last Saturday.

The Publicity Secretary of Bauchi PDP, Yayanuwa Zainabari, confirmed the new development on Tuesday, saying that the party has commenced preparations to hold a fresh election.

“Former Secretary to the Government of Bauchi State, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim, has withdrawn his candidature. Since he stepped down on his own the party is left with no option but to get his replacement through fresh primary election.

“We are following the process and we will conduct fresh governorship primary election,” Zainabari said.

He added that the people are calling on the governor to contest for a second term.

“Governor Bala contested for the presidential ticket based on the calls from well-meaning Nigerians, he answered their calls and now the people of Bauchi want him to contest for the second term. It is also left for the people of the state to decide, and whatever the people decide will be done, governor is somebody who answers the calls of his people.”

It will be recalled that Mohammad who is a first-term governor of Bauchi State, contested and lost in the PDP presidential election held on Saturday, May 28 at the Moshood Abiola national stadium in Abuja.

Mohammad polled 20 votes, losing to Atiku Abubakar who clinched the party’s presidential ticket with 371 votes.

